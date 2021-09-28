NTT DATA (OTCMKTS:NTDTY) Now Covered by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of NTT DATA (OTCMKTS:NTDTY) in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NTT DATA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Mizuho upgraded shares of NTT DATA from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Shares of NTDTY opened at $19.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.20. NTT DATA has a twelve month low of $12.19 and a twelve month high of $20.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.39. The firm has a market cap of $27.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.37 and a beta of 1.41.

NTT DATA Corp. engages in the development and integration of information technology (IT) and data communication systems. It operates through the following segments: Public and Social Infrastructure, Financial, Enterprise and Solutions, North America, Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) and Latin America (LATAM), and Others.

