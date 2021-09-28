SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) Given “Buy” Rating at Laurentian Bank of Canada

Laurentian Bank of Canada restated their buy rating on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on SNC. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on SNC-Lavalin Group to C$41.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James reissued an outpeform rating and issued a C$40.00 target price on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group in a research report on Friday, August 20th. CIBC reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$40.00 target price on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$41.77.

SNC opened at C$36.51 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$34.50 and a 200-day moving average price of C$31.63. SNC-Lavalin Group has a 12-month low of C$17.50 and a 12-month high of C$38.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.45. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.41 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.57.

SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.39 by C($0.08). The firm had revenue of C$1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.82 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that SNC-Lavalin Group will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

SNC-Lavalin Group Company Profile

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through six segments: Engineering, Design, and Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure Services; Resources; Infrastructure EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) Projects; and Capital.

