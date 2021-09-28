Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $17.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. is focused on investing in, acquiring and managing senior performing commercial real estate mortgage loans, commercial mortgage-backed securities, commercial real estate corporate debt and loans, and other real estate debt investments. The Company is a commercial real estate finance company that is managed and advised by ACREFI Management, LLC, a indirect subsidiary of Apollo Global Management, LLC. “

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance stock opened at $15.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 81.46 and a quick ratio of 81.46. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.27. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has a fifty-two week low of $8.32 and a fifty-two week high of $16.94.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.08). Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 75.66%. On average, analysts expect that Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 3.4% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 658,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,499,000 after acquiring an additional 21,616 shares during the last quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 11.4% in the second quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 71,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,145,000 after buying an additional 7,315 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 6.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,982,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,626,000 after buying an additional 124,136 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 105,405.9% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 35,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 35,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the second quarter worth $1,354,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.98% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which originates, acquires, invests in, and manages performing commercial real estate mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments. It offers loan programs that include senior loans, subordinate debt, bridge loans, and preferred equity.

