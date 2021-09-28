Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $112.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Penske has become the largest dealership group for Freightliner in North America with the acquisition of Warner Truck Centers. Buyout of Kansas City Freightliner is set to fuel Penske's prospects further. Penske Transportation Solutions (PTS) joint venture and acquisition of Black Horse Carriers has also been boosting the prospects of Penske Automotive. CarShop expansion will further fuel the top-line growth of the firm. Investor-friendly moves of Penske instill optimism. However, Penske expects to witness shortage of vehicles amid supply chain disruption. The company is bearing the brunt of operating expenses for introduction of new tools and technologies. High debt levels are also a cause of concern. Also, rising competition and increasing price transparency can affect Penske’s profits. Thus, Penske currently has a cautious stance.”

PAG has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on Penske Automotive Group from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Penske Automotive Group from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Penske Automotive Group has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $92.57.

PAG opened at $106.31 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.59. Penske Automotive Group has a 12 month low of $46.97 and a 12 month high of $109.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $89.17 and a 200 day moving average of $84.83.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $4.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.42. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 28.52% and a net margin of 3.94%. The business had revenue of $6.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.49 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Penske Automotive Group will post 13.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This is an increase from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Penske Automotive Group’s payout ratio is currently 27.11%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 6.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 686,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,850,000 after acquiring an additional 38,635 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Penske Automotive Group in the second quarter worth approximately $259,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 75.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 606,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,789,000 after buying an additional 260,834 shares in the last quarter. Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new position in Penske Automotive Group in the second quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Penske Automotive Group in the second quarter worth approximately $262,000. 35.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Penske Automotive Group Company Profile

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as an international transportation services company, which engages in the distribution of commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems and related parts & services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Non-Automotive Investments, and Other.

