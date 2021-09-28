Critical Review: Vista Oil & Gas (NYSE:VIST) vs. SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

Vista Oil & Gas (NYSE:VIST) and SM Energy (NYSE:SM) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Vista Oil & Gas has a beta of 3.43, meaning that its stock price is 243% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SM Energy has a beta of 6.17, meaning that its stock price is 517% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Vista Oil & Gas and SM Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vista Oil & Gas -7.40% -3.37% -1.25% SM Energy -45.85% -0.40% -0.15%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Vista Oil & Gas and SM Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vista Oil & Gas $273.94 million 1.45 -$102.75 million ($1.00) -4.59 SM Energy $1.13 billion 2.84 -$764.61 million ($0.23) -114.70

Vista Oil & Gas has higher earnings, but lower revenue than SM Energy. SM Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vista Oil & Gas, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Vista Oil & Gas and SM Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vista Oil & Gas 0 0 1 0 3.00 SM Energy 1 3 5 0 2.44

Vista Oil & Gas currently has a consensus target price of $8.50, suggesting a potential upside of 85.19%. SM Energy has a consensus target price of $22.38, suggesting a potential downside of 15.18%. Given Vista Oil & Gas’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Vista Oil & Gas is more favorable than SM Energy.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

14.6% of Vista Oil & Gas shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.1% of SM Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of SM Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

SM Energy beats Vista Oil & Gas on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vista Oil & Gas

Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets located in Vaca Muerta with approximately 134,000 acres. It also owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved reserves of 128.1 MMBOE. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Mexico City, Mexico.

About SM Energy

SM Energy Co. is an independent energy company, which is engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its operations are located in Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

