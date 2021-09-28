SMC (OTCMKTS:SMCAY) & Aspen Pharmacare (OTCMKTS:APNHY) Head to Head Survey

SMC (OTCMKTS:SMCAY) and Aspen Pharmacare (OTCMKTS:APNHY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SMC and Aspen Pharmacare’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SMC $5.21 billion 8.79 $1.14 billion $0.86 39.51 Aspen Pharmacare $2.46 billion 3.18 $313.35 million $0.79 21.72

SMC has higher revenue and earnings than Aspen Pharmacare. Aspen Pharmacare is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SMC, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

SMC pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. Aspen Pharmacare pays an annual dividend of $0.13 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. SMC pays out 23.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Aspen Pharmacare pays out 16.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Aspen Pharmacare is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for SMC and Aspen Pharmacare, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SMC 0 0 1 0 3.00 Aspen Pharmacare 0 0 1 0 3.00

Volatility and Risk

SMC has a beta of 0.94, meaning that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aspen Pharmacare has a beta of 1.51, meaning that its share price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.9% of SMC shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares SMC and Aspen Pharmacare’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SMC 23.80% 10.65% 9.60% Aspen Pharmacare N/A N/A N/A

Summary

SMC beats Aspen Pharmacare on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SMC

SMC Corp. engages in the manufacture, processing, and sale of automatic control equipment. It also manufactures and sells sintered filters and various types of filtration equipment. It operates through the Automatic Control Equipment and Others segments. The Automatic Control Equipment segment handles the manufacture and sale of air preparation equipment, pressure control equipment, directional control valves, and actuators. The Others segment includes the commercial warehousing business. The company was founded on April 27, 1959 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Aspen Pharmacare

Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Ltd. manufactures and supplies branded and generic pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Sterile Focused Brands, Anaesthetics Brands, and Thrombosis Brands. The company was founded by Michael Guy Attridge and Stephen Bradley Saad in 1850 and is headquartered in Durban, South Africa.

