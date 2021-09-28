Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) Price Target Raised to $367.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) had its target price boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $360.00 to $367.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on MTN. Bank of America boosted their target price on Vail Resorts from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vail Resorts from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $329.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Vail Resorts from $298.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $313.92.

Get Vail Resorts alerts:

MTN opened at $344.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $304.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $311.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.41 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Vail Resorts has a twelve month low of $208.72 and a twelve month high of $353.90.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The company reported ($3.49) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.53) by $0.04. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The company had revenue of $204.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($3.82) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 164.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Vail Resorts will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Vail Resorts by 1.2% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 264,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,795,000 after purchasing an additional 3,082 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,294,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 99,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,347,000 after buying an additional 16,295 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Vail Resorts in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,214,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Vail Resorts during the second quarter worth $20,890,000. 94.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation company, and mountain resort golf courses.

Further Reading: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Vail Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vail Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.