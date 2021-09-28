Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $56.25 Million

Brokerages expect that Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) will post $56.25 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Diana Shipping’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $56.00 million to $56.46 million. Diana Shipping posted sales of $39.40 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 42.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Diana Shipping will report full-year sales of $205.95 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $203.93 million to $209.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $296.66 million, with estimates ranging from $259.05 million to $319.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Diana Shipping.

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shipping company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $44.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.44 million. Diana Shipping had a negative net margin of 11.01% and a negative return on equity of 2.40%.

Several brokerages recently commented on DSX. HC Wainwright began coverage on Diana Shipping in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.50 price target for the company. BTIG Research lowered Diana Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Diana Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.29.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diana Shipping by 181.0% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 49,542 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 31,911 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Diana Shipping by 222.1% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 241,750 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after buying an additional 166,707 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Diana Shipping by 20.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 728,341 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,795,000 after buying an additional 125,041 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diana Shipping by 228.5% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 202,243 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after buying an additional 140,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diana Shipping by 117.7% during the second quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 56,073 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 30,321 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DSX opened at $5.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $498.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.46 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.31. Diana Shipping has a 52 week low of $1.30 and a 52 week high of $6.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.70.

About Diana Shipping

Diana Shipping, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of shipping transportation services through the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. Its vessels are being employed primarily on medium to long-term time charters and transport a range of dry bulk cargoes, including such commodities as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials along worldwide shipping routes.

