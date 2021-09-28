WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) Price Target Raised to $135.00 at KeyCorp

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) had its price target hoisted by KeyCorp from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note published on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on WESCO International from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Loop Capital began coverage on WESCO International in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised WESCO International from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on WESCO International from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, WESCO International presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $114.50.

NYSE WCC opened at $119.74 on Monday. WESCO International has a one year low of $39.45 and a one year high of $121.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $112.05 and a 200 day moving average of $102.87. The company has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.78, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.82.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.67. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. WESCO International had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 1.65%. WESCO International’s revenue for the quarter was up 120.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that WESCO International will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Nelson John Squires III sold 3,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.97, for a total transaction of $435,675.27. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,113,101.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Cameron sold 999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.59, for a total value of $119,470.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of WESCO International by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 763,425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,495,000 after purchasing an additional 14,602 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of WESCO International by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 616,855 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,425,000 after purchasing an additional 54,855 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of WESCO International by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 237,875 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,452,000 after purchasing an additional 11,345 shares during the last quarter. Snow Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of WESCO International by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Snow Capital Management LP now owns 233,419 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,000,000 after purchasing an additional 8,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of WESCO International by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 135,899 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. 92.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WESCO International Company Profile

WESCO International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical, industrial, and communications maintenance, repair & operating and original equipment manufacturers products. It also offers construction materials, and supply chain management and logistics services. Its product categories include general supplies, wire, cable & conduit, communications & security, electrical distribution and controls, lighting & sustainability and automation, controls & motors.

