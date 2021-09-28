Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $72.00 price target on the cable giant’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company set a $57.55 price target on Comcast and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. TD Securities upped their price target on Comcast from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Comcast from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Comcast in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $65.74.

Get Comcast alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $56.29 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Comcast has a twelve month low of $40.97 and a twelve month high of $61.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $58.65 and its 200-day moving average is $57.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $258.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.02.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 11.44%. The business had revenue of $28.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.14 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Comcast will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 38.31%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Baron Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 688.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 552 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. 82.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.