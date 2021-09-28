Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $298.00 target price on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Masimo’s strong order shipments and rebound in sensor sales in second-quarter 2021 are encouraging. Expansion of its installed base is also impressive. Slew of regulatory approvals and positive studies on Masimo’s products raise our optimism. Product launches over the past few months and the company’s continued focus on patient monitoring are also encouraging. Adjusted operating margin expansion bodes well. A raised outlook for 2021 augurs well. A stable liquidity position is an added plus. The company’s second-quarter results were better than expected. Over the past six months, Masimo has outperformed its industry. Yet, gross margin contraction is a concern. Masimo's overdependence on its SET platform and persistent reimbursement headwinds are major concerns. Other issues like a stiff competitive space and forex woes persist.”

Separately, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Masimo from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Masimo has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $293.80.

NASDAQ:MASI opened at $275.69 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $15.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.42 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $274.05 and its 200-day moving average is $247.09. Masimo has a 1-year low of $205.10 and a 1-year high of $288.27.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $300.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.60 million. Masimo had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 19.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Masimo will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MASI. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Masimo in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Masimo by 535.3% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 108 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new stake in Masimo in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Archer Investment Corp boosted its holdings in Masimo by 28.0% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 183 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Masimo in the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

About Masimo

Masimo Corp. is a medical technology company, which develops, manufactures and markets non invasive patient monitoring technologies, medical devices and sensors. Its products include continuous monitors, patient-worn monitors, hospital automation connectivity, capnography & gas, data download & analytics and sensors & accessories.

