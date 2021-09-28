Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) PT Raised to $368.00 at Craig Hallum

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) had its price target hoisted by Craig Hallum from $258.00 to $368.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Stephens raised their price objective on Repligen from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Repligen from $255.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Repligen presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $280.50.

RGEN opened at $307.37 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $16.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 171.72 and a beta of 0.90. Repligen has a 52-week low of $144.36 and a 52-week high of $327.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $268.59 and its 200-day moving average is $221.01.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The biotechnology company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $162.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.24 million. Repligen had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 19.65%. Repligen’s quarterly revenue was up 86.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Repligen will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.75, for a total transaction of $7,368,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,495 shares in the company, valued at $63,222,401.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 4,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.09, for a total value of $926,582.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,154 shares of company stock valued at $14,144,680 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Repligen in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in Repligen by 50.0% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Repligen during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Repligen during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Repligen by 45.5% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 291 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. 83.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Repligen

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

