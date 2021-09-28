Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $5.99

Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSE:CJR.B) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$5.99 and traded as low as C$5.78. Corus Entertainment shares last traded at C$5.86, with a volume of 817,035 shares traded.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$7.00 price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment in a research note on Monday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$6.50 to C$6.75 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Corus Entertainment from C$7.25 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on Corus Entertainment from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Corus Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” and a consensus price target of C$7.84.

The business’s fifty day moving average is C$5.93 and its 200 day moving average is C$5.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.50. The stock has a market cap of C$1.22 billion and a PE ratio of 6.67.

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 44 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

