Cambria Automobiles (LON:CAMB) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $80.91

Cambria Automobiles plc (LON:CAMB) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 80.91 ($1.06) and traded as high as GBX 81 ($1.06). Cambria Automobiles shares last traded at GBX 81 ($1.06), with a volume of 11,344 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of £81 million and a P/E ratio of 7.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 80.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 78.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.59.

Cambria Automobiles Company Profile (LON:CAMB)

Cambria Automobiles plc operates as a retailer of new and used cars, commercial vehicles, and motorbikes in the United Kingdom. The company offers its products under the Doves, Grange, Dees, Invicta, Motorparks, and Pure Triumph brands. It also provides accident repair facilities for its customers through its accident repair centre in Kent or through sub-contract to other accident repair centers; and supplies parts on behalf of manufacturer brands, as well as to other car dealers, independent traders, and repairers.

