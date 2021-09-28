Synalloy (NASDAQ:SYNL) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $10.78

Synalloy Co. (NASDAQ:SYNL) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.78 and traded as high as $10.99. Synalloy shares last traded at $10.72, with a volume of 11,961 shares traded.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 3.54. The stock has a market cap of $99.36 million, a PE ratio of -6.42 and a beta of 0.57.

Synalloy (NASDAQ:SYNL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter. Synalloy had a positive return on equity of 3.62% and a negative net margin of 5.65%. The company had revenue of $83.09 million during the quarter.

In other Synalloy news, Director Christopher Gerald Hutter acquired 4,990 shares of Synalloy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.89 per share, for a total transaction of $54,341.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Synalloy by 14,179.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 4,821 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Synalloy during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Synalloy by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synalloy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Synalloy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $290,000. Institutional investors own 19.29% of the company’s stock.

About Synalloy (NASDAQ:SYNL)

Synalloy Corp. engages in the production of stainless steel pipe, fabricator of stainless and carbon steel piping systems, and specialty chemicals. It operates through Metals and Specialty Chemicals segments. The Metals segment operates as Bristol Metals LLC (BRISMET), Palmer of Texas Tanks, Inc (Palmer), and Specialty Pipe & Tube, Inc (Specialty).

