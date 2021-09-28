Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $210.91

Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$210.91 and traded as low as C$83.01. Canadian Pacific Railway shares last traded at C$84.50, with a volume of 2,486,862 shares.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CP shares. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$106.00 target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Monday, September 13th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$98.00 to C$97.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$116.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Monday, September 20th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$108.00 to C$110.00 in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$98.00 to C$103.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$212.18.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway alerts:

The stock has a market cap of C$56.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$89.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$210.91.

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported C$1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.02 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.07 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 16.2423191 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.76%.

About Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP)

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Recommended Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.