Spanish Broadcasting System (OTCMKTS:SBSAA) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $3.13

Spanish Broadcasting System, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SBSAA) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.13 and traded as high as $4.20. Spanish Broadcasting System shares last traded at $3.75, with a volume of 5,520 shares changing hands.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.61. The company has a market capitalization of $24.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 0.20.

About Spanish Broadcasting System (OTCMKTS:SBSAA)

Spanish Broadcasting System, Inc is a media and entertainment company, which engages in the production and distribution of Spanish-language content, including radio programs, television shows, music, and lives entertainment. It operates through Radio and Television segments. The company was founded by Pablo Raul Alarcon, Sr.

