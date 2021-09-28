Serabi Gold (LON:SRB) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $63.84

Serabi Gold plc (LON:SRB)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 63.84 ($0.83) and traded as high as GBX 66.20 ($0.86). Serabi Gold shares last traded at GBX 65.50 ($0.86), with a volume of 166,898 shares changing hands.

The company has a market capitalization of £49.61 million and a PE ratio of 6.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 63.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 67.21.

About Serabi Gold (LON:SRB)

Serabi Gold plc engages in the exploration and development of gold projects in Brazil. The company also explores for copper deposits. Its primary assets include the Palito mining complex covering an area of approximately 48,846 hectares; and the Coringa gold project located in the Tapajos region of northern Brazil.

Further Reading: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for Serabi Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Serabi Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.