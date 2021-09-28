Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) Downgraded to “Underperform” at Bank of America

Bank of America cut shares of Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $85.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a hold rating on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Truist Securities raised shares of Hyatt Hotels from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. TheStreet cut shares of Hyatt Hotels from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Truist raised shares of Hyatt Hotels from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $73.59.

Shares of H opened at $80.31 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a PE ratio of -12.06 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.42. Hyatt Hotels has a 1-year low of $51.50 and a 1-year high of $92.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $74.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.70.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($1.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $663.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.83 million. Hyatt Hotels had a negative net margin of 35.19% and a negative return on equity of 26.17%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hyatt Hotels will post -5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Texas 8-26-22 Trust 2 sold 3,218 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.29, for a total value of $232,629.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 256,314 shares of company stock worth $18,818,421 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of H. Melvin Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 3,650,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,386,000 after acquiring an additional 175,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 2.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,524,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,675,000 after purchasing an additional 88,840 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the first quarter valued at about $172,673,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 39.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,151,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,408,000 after purchasing an additional 327,916 shares during the period. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC acquired a new position in Hyatt Hotels during the second quarter worth about $77,105,000. 38.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corp. engages in the development and management of resort and hotel chains. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Leased Hotels; Americas Management and Franchising; ASPAC Management and Franchising; and EAME/SW Asia management and Franchising. The Owned and Leased Hotels segment offers hospitality services and hotels.

