Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) Price Target Raised to C$45.00

Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) had its price objective boosted by National Bank Financial from C$40.00 to C$45.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on TRMLF. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$40.00 to C$47.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$41.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$40.00 to C$47.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$47.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $51.68.

OTCMKTS:TRMLF opened at $34.79 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.93. Tourmaline Oil has a fifty-two week low of $11.89 and a fifty-two week high of $36.37.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.5429 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This is an increase from Tourmaline Oil’s previous dividend of $0.43.

