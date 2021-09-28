LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LOGC) Receives Buy Rating from JMP Securities

JMP Securities reiterated their buy rating on shares of LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LOGC) in a research note published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a $17.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on LOGC. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of LogicBio Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of LogicBio Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 7th. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.81.

LOGC stock opened at $4.79 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.95, a current ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $154.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 1.18. LogicBio Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.72 and a 12 month high of $9.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.04.

LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LOGC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.09). LogicBio Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 78.18% and a negative net margin of 1,307.95%. On average, research analysts expect that LogicBio Therapeutics will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Texas Yale Capital Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $94,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.90% of the company’s stock.

About LogicBio Therapeutics

LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of genome editing technology platform. It focuses on the commercialization of GeneRide, which enables the site-specific integration of a therapeutic transgene without nucleases or exogenous promoters by harnessing the native process of homologous recombination.

