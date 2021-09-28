Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) Lowered to Underperform at Citigroup

Citigroup downgraded shares of Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has $11.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their previous price target of $12.00.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Summit Hotel Properties in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Summit Hotel Properties from $11.50 to $10.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a buy rating to an underperform rating and cut their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.10.

INN stock opened at $9.91 on Monday. Summit Hotel Properties has a one year low of $4.95 and a one year high of $11.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -7.23 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.13 and a 200-day moving average of $9.62.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.04. Summit Hotel Properties had a negative net margin of 52.10% and a negative return on equity of 12.12%. Equities analysts forecast that Summit Hotel Properties will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Craig J. Aniszewski sold 28,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.12, for a total value of $256,445.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 503,419 shares in the company, valued at $4,591,181.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Daniel P. Hansen sold 350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.03, for a total transaction of $3,160,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INN. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 33.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 237,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,714,000 after purchasing an additional 59,587 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 6.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 3,198 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 9.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 271,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,763,000 after purchasing an additional 23,386 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 5.3% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 216,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,197,000 after purchasing an additional 10,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 1.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 394,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,011,000 after purchasing an additional 4,244 shares in the last quarter. 95.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Summit Hotel Properties Company Profile

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which operates as a self-managed hotel investment company. It focuses on owning premium-branded select-service hotels. Its hotels are located in corporate offices and headquarters, retail centers, airports, state capitols, convention centers, universities, and leisure attractions.

