AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) Now Covered by SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) in a report released on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on AHCO. Robert W. Baird upgraded AdaptHealth from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. TheStreet lowered AdaptHealth from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered AdaptHealth from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $43.00.

AdaptHealth stock opened at $23.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.41. AdaptHealth has a 52-week low of $20.13 and a 52-week high of $41.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of -0.09.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.17). AdaptHealth had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 2.40%. The company had revenue of $617.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $574.03 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 165.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that AdaptHealth will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in AdaptHealth by 2,720.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 960,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,319,000 after buying an additional 926,136 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in AdaptHealth by 75.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 26,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 11,285 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its holdings in AdaptHealth by 3,500.9% during the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 868,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,811,000 after buying an additional 844,562 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in AdaptHealth by 103,300.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 21,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 21,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in AdaptHealth during the second quarter worth about $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.87% of the company’s stock.

About AdaptHealth

AdaptHealth Corp. engages in the provision of home healthcare equipment, supplies and related services. It focuses on sleep therapy equipment to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), home medical equipment to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities, oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home, and HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

