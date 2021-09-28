Brokerages Expect Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.11 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) will report $1.11 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Amdocs’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.13 billion and the lowest is $1.08 billion. Amdocs posted sales of $1.05 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Amdocs will report full year sales of $4.31 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.29 billion to $4.34 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $4.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.45 billion to $4.62 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Amdocs.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.17. Amdocs had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 16.44%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Amdocs from $84.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Amdocs by 112.2% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 505 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Amdocs in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Amdocs during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in shares of Amdocs during the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amdocs during the second quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DOX opened at $77.14 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.22 and its 200 day moving average is $77.54. The company has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.78. Amdocs has a 12-month low of $54.68 and a 12-month high of $82.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.37%.

About Amdocs

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software and services solutions for communications, entertainment, and media industries. It specializes in the development, implementation, and management of software and services associate with business support systems, operational support systems, service-driven network and other network solutions, entertainment offerings, and digital solutions.

