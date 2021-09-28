Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) versus Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II (NYSE:SNII) Critical Contrast

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) and Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II (NYSE:SNII) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Newmark Group and Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Newmark Group 0 1 5 0 2.83 Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II 0 0 0 0 N/A

Newmark Group currently has a consensus price target of $17.00, suggesting a potential upside of 17.81%. Given Newmark Group’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Newmark Group is more favorable than Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

55.1% of Newmark Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.7% of Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II shares are held by institutional investors. 28.6% of Newmark Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Newmark Group and Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Newmark Group $1.91 billion 1.48 $80.06 million $0.93 15.52 Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II N/A N/A -$25.38 million N/A N/A

Newmark Group has higher revenue and earnings than Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II.

Profitability

This table compares Newmark Group and Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Newmark Group 25.07% 32.63% 8.21% Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Newmark Group beats Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Newmark Group Company Profile

Newmark Group Inc. engages in the provision of commercial real estate services. It offers its services to commercial real estate tenants, investors, owners, occupiers, developers, leasing and corporate advisory, investment sales and real estate finance, consulting, origination and servicing of commercial mortgage loans, valuation, project and development management and property and facility management. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II Company Profile

Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II, Ltd. provides services related to merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Washington, District of Columbia.

