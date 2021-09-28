Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) Lowered to “Neutral” at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $24.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $46.00.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Altice USA from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Altice USA from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Altice USA from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Altice USA from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Altice USA from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $35.68.

Shares of ATUS stock opened at $19.38 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.51. The stock has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.08. Altice USA has a 1 year low of $19.21 and a 1 year high of $38.30.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 129.77% and a net margin of 8.00%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Altice USA will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

In other Altice USA news, EVP Michael Olsen sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.97, for a total transaction of $92,910.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $278,310. 53.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ossiam acquired a new position in shares of Altice USA during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in shares of Altice USA during the second quarter worth about $86,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Altice USA during the second quarter worth about $103,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altice USA during the second quarter worth about $154,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altice USA during the second quarter worth about $205,000. 54.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Altice USA

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Lightpath, AMS, News 12 Networks, and News 12 Varsity. The firm operates through the Cablevision and Cequel business operations.

