Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) in a research report released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a market perform rating and a $170.00 price objective on the health services provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $265.00 price target on shares of Amedisys in a report on Friday, September 17th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Amedisys in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a market perform rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amedisys from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $273.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Amedisys from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $325.00 to $235.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $254.14.

NASDAQ:AMED opened at $156.14 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Amedisys has a fifty-two week low of $153.15 and a fifty-two week high of $325.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $197.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $240.24.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $564.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $565.48 million. Amedisys had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 28.55%. Amedisys’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amedisys will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Amedisys announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the health services provider to buy up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Bruce D. Perkins sold 11,511 shares of Amedisys stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $2,106,513.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,380 shares in the company, valued at $5,376,540. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Christopher Gerard sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.24, for a total transaction of $326,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 39,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,189,927.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in Amedisys by 4.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Amedisys by 1.1% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,212 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,277,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in Amedisys by 55.0% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 169 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Amedisys by 1.8% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,424 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $913,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Amedisys by 38.0% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 247 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.35% of the company’s stock.

About Amedisys

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery. The Hospice segment provides care that is designed to provide comfort and support for those who are facing a terminal illness.

