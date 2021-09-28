Kumba Iron Ore (OTCMKTS:KIROY) Upgraded to “Neutral” by Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Kumba Iron Ore (OTCMKTS:KIROY) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Bank of America downgraded shares of Kumba Iron Ore from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

Shares of Kumba Iron Ore stock opened at $11.81 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.98. Kumba Iron Ore has a one year low of $9.64 and a one year high of $18.06.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $2.5531 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 15.16%.

About Kumba Iron Ore

Kumba Iron Ore Ltd. engages in the extraction, production, and sale iron ore. It operates through the following segments: Sishen Mine, Kolomela Mine, and Thabazimbi Mine Products; Logistics and Shipping Operation Services, and Other. The Sishen Mine, Kolomela Mine, and Thabazimbi Mine Products segment focuses on the extraction and production of iron ore.

