PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) PT Lowered to $56.00

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) had its target price decreased by Citigroup from $63.00 to $56.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on PHM. Zacks Investment Research cut PulteGroup from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on PulteGroup from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a neutral rating on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut PulteGroup from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $60.07.

Shares of PulteGroup stock opened at $48.34 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.04 and a 200 day moving average of $53.71. PulteGroup has a 12 month low of $39.92 and a 12 month high of $63.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 23.69% and a net margin of 13.58%. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. PulteGroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that PulteGroup will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Monday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 17th. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is 11.89%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHM. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in PulteGroup during the first quarter worth approximately $111,000. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the first quarter valued at approximately $535,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 3.6% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 9,592 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,068,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 28.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,936 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 7,005 shares during the period. 86.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm also involved in the mortgage banking, and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment comprises of operations from the Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

