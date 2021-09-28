Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Given New $172.50 Price Target at Raymond James

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) had its target price lifted by Raymond James from $160.00 to $172.50 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Darden Restaurants from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Truist dropped their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $170.00 to $167.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, MKM Partners raised shares of Darden Restaurants from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Darden Restaurants presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $167.13.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

Shares of Darden Restaurants stock opened at $159.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.50, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $146.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.56. Darden Restaurants has a 52 week low of $89.34 and a 52 week high of $164.28.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.11. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 22.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. Darden Restaurants’s revenue was up 51.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to buy up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is presently 102.09%.

In related news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 12,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $1,857,873.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,999,116.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Ricardo Cardenas sold 2,663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.65, for a total transaction of $422,484.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 143,990 shares of company stock worth $21,592,858. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Darden Restaurants by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,134,516 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,063,499,000 after acquiring an additional 197,779 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in Darden Restaurants by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,932,101 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,741,960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265,636 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Darden Restaurants by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,539,553 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,354,616,000 after acquiring an additional 928,228 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Darden Restaurants by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,388,302 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $786,638,000 after acquiring an additional 94,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Darden Restaurants by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,304,952 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $335,595,000 after acquiring an additional 119,711 shares in the last quarter. 87.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

Recommended Story: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.