Oppenheimer Begins Coverage on Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM)

Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM) in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Lilium in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. They set an overweight rating and a $17.00 target price for the company.

Shares of LILM stock opened at $10.61 on Monday. Lilium has a 1-year low of $8.84 and a 1-year high of $15.53.

Qell Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Qell Acquisition Corp. is based in San Francisco, California.

