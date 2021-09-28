Canaccord Genuity Cuts Antibe Therapeutics (TSE:ATE) Price Target to C$5.00

Antibe Therapeutics (TSE:ATE) had its target price lowered by Canaccord Genuity from C$15.00 to C$5.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Antibe Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Raymond James reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$4.00 target price on shares of Antibe Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Maxim Group reduced their target price on Antibe Therapeutics from C$10.00 to C$2.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of Antibe Therapeutics stock opened at C$1.21 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$62.47 million and a PE ratio of -1.82. Antibe Therapeutics has a 52 week low of C$0.87 and a 52 week high of C$7.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.69 and a 200-day moving average price of C$3.35. The company has a quick ratio of 20.24, a current ratio of 21.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Antibe Therapeutics (TSE:ATE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 28th. The company reported C($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.06) by C($0.08). The firm had revenue of C$2.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$10.63 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Antibe Therapeutics will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

About Antibe Therapeutics

Antibe Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical development company, originates, develops, and out-licenses patent novel therapeutics and medical devices in the areas of pain, inflammation and regenerative medicine in Canada, Europe, the United States, and internationally. Its drugs are designed to prevent the gastrointestinal damage and bleeding caused by non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs.

