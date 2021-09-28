CooTek (Cayman) (NYSE:CTK) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CooTek (Cayman) (NYSE:CTK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CooTek (Cayman) Inc. operates as an AI and big data-driven mobile Internet company. Its primary product is TouchPal Smart Input, an input method for mobile devices. CooTek (Cayman) Inc. is based in Shanghai, the People’s Republic of China. “

Shares of NYSE:CTK opened at $1.31 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.93. CooTek has a fifty-two week low of $1.26 and a fifty-two week high of $7.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.51 and a beta of -0.02.

CooTek (Cayman) (NYSE:CTK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $83.22 million for the quarter. CooTek (Cayman) had a negative return on equity of 4,961.81% and a negative net margin of 14.18%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that CooTek will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTK. Peak Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CooTek (Cayman) in the first quarter valued at about $600,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in CooTek (Cayman) in the first quarter valued at about $430,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in CooTek (Cayman) by 58.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 102,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 38,000 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in CooTek (Cayman) in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CooTek (Cayman) by 49.9% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 25,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 8,453 shares during the period. 5.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CooTek (Cayman)

CooTek (Cayman) Inc is a mobile internet company, which engages in the development of mobile applications and artificial intelligence technology. Its products include TouchPal keyboard, HiFit, ManFit, Abs Workout, Cherry, Drink Water Reminder, and Blue Light filter. The company was founded by Kan Zhang, Teng Ren, Jia Liang Wang, Jim Wang, and Qiao Ling in 2008 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

