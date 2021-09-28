Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $6.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC is an integrated specialty pharmaceutical company. It focused on developing, manufacturing and distributing generic, brand and biosimilar products. The company operates primarily in North America, Asia and Europe. Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC, formerly known as Impax Laboratories Inc., is based in New Jersey, United States. “

Get Amneal Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AMRX opened at $5.33 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $3.76 and a 12 month high of $7.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.51. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.83, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.22.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $535.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.26 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 58.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amneal Pharmaceuticals will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMRX. Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $56,000. Man Group plc bought a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $67,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $70,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $73,000. 32.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, manufacture, market and distribution of generic pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Generics and Specialty segments. The Generics segment develops, manufactures and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products and transdermals.

Read More: What are earnings reports?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Amneal Pharmaceuticals (AMRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.