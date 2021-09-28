Boralex (TSE:BLX) Given “HOLD” Rating at Tudor Pickering

Tudor Pickering reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Boralex (TSE:BLX) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a C$41.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on BLX. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Boralex from C$55.00 to C$52.25 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$41.00 price target on shares of Boralex and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating and issued a C$43.00 price objective on shares of Boralex in a report on Friday, June 18th. CIBC restated a buy rating and issued a C$48.00 price objective on shares of Boralex in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Raymond James set a C$56.00 price target on shares of Boralex and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$47.02.

TSE:BLX opened at C$36.90 on Monday. Boralex has a 52 week low of C$33.92 and a 52 week high of C$56.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$38.41 and a 200 day moving average of C$38.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 318.45. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.65.

Boralex (TSE:BLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported C($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C($0.11). The business had revenue of C$147.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$156.00 million. As a group, analysts expect that Boralex will post 0.6700001 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. Boralex’s payout ratio is 167.51%.

Boralex Company Profile

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, the United Kingdom, and the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company had interests in 88 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 2,002 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; two thermal power stations with an installed capacity of 47 MW; and 10 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 225 MW.

