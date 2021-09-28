Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.28

Shares of Astrotech Co. (NASDAQ:ASTC) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.28 and traded as low as $1.02. Astrotech shares last traded at $1.03, with a volume of 445,698 shares changing hands.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.06 and a 200 day moving average of $1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.93 million, a P/E ratio of -1.36 and a beta of -1.38.

Get Astrotech alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Astrotech during the first quarter worth $26,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Astrotech by 878.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 20,650 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Astrotech during the first quarter worth $94,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Astrotech by 43.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 284,449 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 86,517 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in Astrotech during the second quarter worth $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.87% of the company’s stock.

Astrotech Corp. engages in the provision of science and technology development and commercialization businesses. It operates through the following segments: 1st Detect Corporation and Astral Images Corporation. The 1st Detect Corporation segment refers to the development of TRACER for use at airports, secured facilities and borders worldwide.

See Also: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Astrotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astrotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.