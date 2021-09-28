Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $26.70

Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (TSE:MFI) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$26.70 and traded as low as C$25.75. Maple Leaf Foods shares last traded at C$25.97, with a volume of 162,089 shares changing hands.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MFI shares. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Maple Leaf Foods from C$36.50 to C$35.50 in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Maple Leaf Foods from C$36.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Maple Leaf Foods from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Maple Leaf Foods from C$28.00 to C$27.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on Maple Leaf Foods from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.87, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of C$3.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$26.36 and a 200 day moving average price of C$26.70.

Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.28 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$1.16 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Maple Leaf Foods Inc. will post 1.6199999 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. Maple Leaf Foods’s payout ratio is presently 57.72%.

Maple Leaf Foods Company Profile (TSE:MFI)

Maple Leaf Foods Inc produces food products in the United States, Canada, Japan, China, and internationally. It produces various food products, including prepared meats, ready-to-cook and ready-to-serve meals, snacks kits, fresh pork and poultry, and plant protein products. The company offers its products under various brands, including Maple Leaf, Maple Leaf Prime, Schneiders, Mina, Greenfield Natural Meat Co, Swift, Lightlife, Field Roast, Cappola, Holiday, Hygrade, Larsen, Lunch Mate, Maple Leaf Foodservice, Mitchell's, Parma, and Shopsy's.

