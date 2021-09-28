Centamin (LON:CEY) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $105.63

Centamin plc (LON:CEY)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 105.63 ($1.38) and traded as low as GBX 90.60 ($1.18). Centamin shares last traded at GBX 93 ($1.22), with a volume of 7,435,805 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CEY shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 138 ($1.80) price objective on shares of Centamin in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 82 ($1.07) price objective on shares of Centamin in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 126 ($1.65).

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 97.98 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 105.63. The company has a market capitalization of £1.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.45.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This is a positive change from Centamin’s previous dividend of $0.03. This represents a yield of 2.72%. Centamin’s payout ratio is currently 1.02%.

In other Centamin news, insider Ross Jerrard bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 92 ($1.20) per share, for a total transaction of £13,800 ($18,029.79).

Centamin Company Profile (LON:CEY)

Centamin plc engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company explores for gold ore deposits. Its principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

