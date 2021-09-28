K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $42.20

K-Bro Linen Inc. (TSE:KBL) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$42.20 and traded as low as C$40.35. K-Bro Linen shares last traded at C$41.30, with a volume of 3,550 shares trading hands.

Separately, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$53.00 price objective on shares of K-Bro Linen in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$50.40.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$440.96 million and a PE ratio of 41.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.94, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$41.31 and a 200 day moving average of C$42.20.

K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.21 by C$0.12. The business had revenue of C$52.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$49.74 million. Research analysts forecast that K-Bro Linen Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. K-Bro Linen’s payout ratio is 120.24%.

K-Bro Linen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides laundry and linen services to healthcare institutions, hotels, and other commercial organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its services include processing, management, and distribution of general and operating room linens, such as sheets, blankets, towels, tablecloths, surgical gowns, and drapes and other linens.

