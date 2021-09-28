William Blair Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) – Analysts at William Blair reduced their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Incyte in a report released on Thursday, September 23rd. William Blair analyst M. Phipps now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $3.53 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.58. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on INCY. TheStreet lowered shares of Incyte from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Incyte from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Benchmark upgraded shares of Incyte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Incyte from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Incyte from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.38.

INCY opened at $69.26 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $75.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.00. The company has a market cap of $15.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.57, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Incyte has a 1-year low of $67.87 and a 1-year high of $101.47.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.26. Incyte had a net margin of 12.41% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The company had revenue of $705.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, EVP Dashyant Dhanak sold 388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.71, for a total value of $29,763.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 4,911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.29, for a total value of $384,482.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Incyte during the second quarter worth $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Incyte by 852.9% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 324 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Incyte in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Incyte by 81.2% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 366 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Incyte in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

About Incyte

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

