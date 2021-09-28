Great Portland Estates (LON:GPOR) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,236.31

Great Portland Estates Plc (LON:GPOR) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,236.31 ($16.15) and traded as low as GBX 763 ($9.97). Great Portland Estates shares last traded at GBX 779 ($10.18), with a volume of 219,711 shares traded.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Great Portland Estates from GBX 720 ($9.41) to GBX 780 ($10.19) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Great Portland Estates presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 698.63 ($9.13).

The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 771.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,236.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.04. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.98 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.76.

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning Â£2.6 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

