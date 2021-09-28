Borqs Technologies (NASDAQ:BRQS) vs. CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) Head-To-Head Contrast

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) and Borqs Technologies (NASDAQ:BRQS) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

29.0% of CleanSpark shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.8% of Borqs Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.0% of CleanSpark shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.2% of Borqs Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares CleanSpark and Borqs Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CleanSpark $10.03 million 41.27 -$23.35 million ($0.52) -22.37 Borqs Technologies $26.75 million 2.22 -$35.50 million N/A N/A

CleanSpark has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Borqs Technologies.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for CleanSpark and Borqs Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CleanSpark 0 0 2 0 3.00 Borqs Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

CleanSpark currently has a consensus price target of $42.50, suggesting a potential upside of 265.43%. Given CleanSpark’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe CleanSpark is more favorable than Borqs Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares CleanSpark and Borqs Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CleanSpark -96.95% -16.50% -15.63% Borqs Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

CleanSpark has a beta of 5.05, suggesting that its share price is 405% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Borqs Technologies has a beta of 1.98, suggesting that its share price is 98% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

CleanSpark beats Borqs Technologies on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CleanSpark

CleanSpark, Inc. offers advanced energy software and control technology that enables a plug-and-play enterprise solution to modern energy challenges. Its services consist of intelligent energy monitoring and controls, Microgrid design and engineering, Microgrid consulting services, and turn-key Microgrid implementation services. The company’s software allows energy users to obtain resiliency and economic optimization. The company was founded by S. Matthew Schultz on October 15, 1987 and is headquartered in Bountiful, UT.

About Borqs Technologies

Borqs Technologies, Inc. engages in the development of android platform solutions, hardware product, and mobile virtual network operator services. It operates through the MVNO or Yuantel and Connected Solutions segments. The MVNO or Yuantel segment offers a range of voice and data services for general consumer usage and Internet of things (IoT) devices, as well as traditional telecom services such as voice conferencing. The Connected Solutions segment develops wireless smart connected devices and cloud solutions. The company was founded by Sek Yuen Chan and Bo Li Xiao in 2007 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

