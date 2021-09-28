Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) Given a €97.00 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €97.00 ($114.12) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) in a research note released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

HEN3 has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €84.00 ($98.82) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Barclays set a €93.00 ($109.41) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Warburg Research set a €115.00 ($135.29) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday. Nord/LB set a €88.00 ($103.53) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €104.00 ($122.35) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, August 13th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €96.00 ($112.94).

Get Henkel AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

Shares of HEN3 stock opened at €80.96 ($95.25) on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €83.32 and its 200-day moving average price is €89.84. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of €103.00 ($121.18) and a twelve month high of €129.65 ($152.53).

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals, electronics and industrials, and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

Featured Story: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.