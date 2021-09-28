Contrasting Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) & Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF)

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) and Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, valuation, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Southern First Bancshares and Old Point Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Southern First Bancshares 27.10% 13.43% 1.24% Old Point Financial 11.57% 6.27% 0.59%

Southern First Bancshares has a beta of 1.06, meaning that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Old Point Financial has a beta of 1.09, meaning that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

79.0% of Southern First Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.7% of Old Point Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 7.4% of Southern First Bancshares shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 17.5% of Old Point Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Southern First Bancshares and Old Point Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Southern First Bancshares 0 1 0 0 2.00 Old Point Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Southern First Bancshares currently has a consensus target price of $57.50, suggesting a potential upside of 8.37%. Given Southern First Bancshares’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Southern First Bancshares is more favorable than Old Point Financial.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Southern First Bancshares and Old Point Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Southern First Bancshares $122.17 million 3.43 $18.33 million $2.34 22.68 Old Point Financial $54.71 million 2.04 $5.39 million N/A N/A

Southern First Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than Old Point Financial.

Summary

Southern First Bancshares beats Old Point Financial on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Southern First Bancshares

Southern First Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services for small-to medium-sized businesses, professionals, and other individuals. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Corporate. The Commercial and Retail Banking segment offers traditional deposit and lending products and services. The Mortgage Banking segment gives mortgage loan origination services for loans that will be sold in the secondary market to investors. The Corporate segment involves in the compensation and benefits for certain member of management and interest in parent company debt. The company was founded in March 1999 and is headquartered in Greenville, SC.

About Old Point Financial

Old Point Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiaries. It also involves in service bank, which offers financial services, from free checking and commercial services to home equity products. The company was founded on February 16, 1984 and is headquartered in Hampton, VA.

