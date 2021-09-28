LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Legalzoom.com, Inc. provides legal services. The Company focuses on forming business, corporate changes, filings, business compliance, trademark, patent, copyright, taxes, licenses, permits, agreements and additional services. Legalzoom.com Inc. is based in Glendale, United States. “

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on LZ. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of LegalZoom.com in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of LegalZoom.com in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of LegalZoom.com in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of LegalZoom.com in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of LegalZoom.com in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.50.

Shares of LZ opened at $27.25 on Tuesday. LegalZoom.com has a 12 month low of $24.83 and a 12 month high of $40.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.23.

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $150.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.38 million. On average, equities analysts expect that LegalZoom.com will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LZ. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in LegalZoom.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $331,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in LegalZoom.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,053,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in LegalZoom.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $876,000. Blackstone Inc bought a new stake in LegalZoom.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,570,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in LegalZoom.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,800,000. 40.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About LegalZoom.com

LegalZoom.com, Inc operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services.

