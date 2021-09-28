$833.75 Million in Sales Expected for Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) will post $833.75 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Nasdaq’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $825.00 million to $841.00 million. Nasdaq posted sales of $715.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 20th.
On average, analysts expect that Nasdaq will report full year sales of $3.38 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.34 billion to $3.40 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $3.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.47 billion to $3.56 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Nasdaq.
Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.17. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 18.97%. The company had revenue of $846.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $825.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year.
In other news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.65, for a total transaction of $170,102.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 1,546 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.71, for a total transaction of $293,291.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,411 shares of company stock worth $1,800,404 over the last 90 days. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Nasdaq in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Nasdaq in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Nasdaq by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nasdaq in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in Nasdaq in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $127,000. 71.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NASDAQ:NDAQ opened at $195.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $191.56 and a 200-day moving average of $173.65. The company has a market capitalization of $32.74 billion, a PE ratio of 29.00 and a beta of 0.84. Nasdaq has a one year low of $118.01 and a one year high of $199.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.95%.
About Nasdaq
Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.
