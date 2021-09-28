Raymond James Analysts Give NanoXplore (CVE:GRA) a C$10.00 Price Target

Raymond James set a C$10.00 price target on NanoXplore (CVE:GRA) in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on GRA. Beacon Securities reissued a buy rating on shares of NanoXplore in a report on Monday, May 31st. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of NanoXplore from C$5.00 to C$8.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 17th.

Shares of GRA stock opened at C$5.10 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$5.10 and its 200 day moving average is C$4.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.75. The stock has a market capitalization of C$804.86 million and a P/E ratio of -79.69. NanoXplore has a 12 month low of C$1.43 and a 12 month high of C$5.11.

NanoXplore Inc, a graphene company, manufactures and supplies graphene powder for use in industrial markets. It offers graphene-based solutions, including GrapheneBlack powder and graphene-enhanced masterbatch pellets. The company also provides standard and custom graphene-enhanced plastic and composite products to customers in transportation, packaging, electronics, and other industrial sectors.

