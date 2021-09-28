DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) Earns Buy Rating from Noble Financial

Noble Financial reissued their buy rating on shares of DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) in a report published on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a $14.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DLH from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th.

DLHC opened at $13.48 on Friday. DLH has a 1-year low of $7.20 and a 1-year high of $13.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $169.11 million, a P/E ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.12.

DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. DLH had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 16.11%. On average, research analysts forecast that DLH will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DLHC. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in DLH by 8.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in DLH by 13.6% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in DLH by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 57,439 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 2,226 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in DLH by 16.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in DLH by 25.2% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 15,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 3,056 shares during the last quarter. 67.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DLH Company Profile

DLH Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of technology enabled business process outsourcing program management solutions and public health research and analytics. It mainly focuses to improve and better deploy large-scale federal health and human service initiatives. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

