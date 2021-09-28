SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.89.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SITC. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on SITE Centers from $15.75 to $16.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on SITE Centers from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Wolfe Research began coverage on SITE Centers in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on SITE Centers from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

NYSE SITC opened at $15.62 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. SITE Centers has a 52-week low of $6.64 and a 52-week high of $16.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.93. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 173.57 and a beta of 1.73.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. SITE Centers had a return on equity of 2.53% and a net margin of 9.73%. As a group, analysts anticipate that SITE Centers will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. SITE Centers’s payout ratio is 48.48%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of SITE Centers by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,109,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,442,000 after purchasing an additional 962,939 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SITE Centers by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,903,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379,572 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of SITE Centers by 98.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,790,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,557,000 after purchasing an additional 5,855,167 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in SITE Centers by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,828,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,961,000 after acquiring an additional 524,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in SITE Centers by 863.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,875,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,610,000 after acquiring an additional 7,057,976 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

About SITE Centers

SITE Centers Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, lease, and management of shopping centers. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Loan Investments segments. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Beachwood, OH.

