Fundamental Research Lowers Halozyme Therapeutics (NEO:HALO) Price Target to C$0.12

Halozyme Therapeutics (NEO:HALO) had its target price trimmed by Fundamental Research from C$0.15 to C$0.12 in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

“Fundamental Research Corp has issued a report entitled “Halo Collective Inc. (NEO: HALO / OTCQX: HCANF / GERMANY: A9KN) – Q2 Revenue up 74% YoY / Spin-Off Transaction to Be a Catalyst” and dated August 26, 2021. The full report is now at www.researchfrc.com.,” the firm’s analyst wrote.

Shares of HALO stock opened at C$40.15 on Monday. Halozyme Therapeutics has a one year low of C$25.69 and a one year high of C$56.40. The company has a quick ratio of 7.95, a current ratio of 8.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 733.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$41.26. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NEO:HALO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.40 by C$0.23. The company had revenue of C$136.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$104.34 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Halozyme Therapeutics will post 2.6199999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

